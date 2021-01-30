Renters have options to avoid eviction during the pandemic

The pandemic is putting some local families at risk of losing their homes.

In rural Weslaco, Sabina Olvera says her daughter who works as a housekeeper uses what little she earns to pay for her utility bills, but that’s still not enough for the rent.

With six months behind in payments, Olvera worries her daughter will lose her home and have nowhere to go.

Even with an eviction moratorium in place, residents can still be evicted if they don’t act fast.

If you’re facing eviction because you’re unable to pay for rent, you can fill out a special declaration from the CDC by handing it to your landlord and a justice of the peace if you’re in court that could help you from being kicked out of your home.

For the form, click here.

To qualify you must:

Makes less than $100,000 a year or under $200,000 jointly

Be unemployed or have high medical expenses

Tried applying for rental assistance from government agencies

Attempted to pay for rent.

This does not apply for evictions due to criminal activity or not following tenant rules, like fighting with neighbors or not keeping the apartment clean.

"The landlord can challenge the truthfulness of this declaration, but the judge has to give you notice, a hearing," said Attorney Linley Boone-Almaguer. "And then the judge, if they decide against you, has to do a detailed written order why."

The CDC moratorium will last until March 31.

