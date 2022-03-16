Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A group that fights anti-semitism has counted at least 38 killings by white supremacists and other far-right extremists in the U.S. last year, with a total of 42 domestic extremism-related slayings. That means 2019 was the sixth deadliest year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970. A report released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League says the gunman who shot and killed 22 people in August 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, accounted for more than half of the domestic extremism-related killings. Patrick Crusius, the suspect in that shooting rampage, is accused of targeting Mexicans at the store and faces federal hate crime charges.

