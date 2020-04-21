Report: Texas looking to join program allowing online grocery orders for SNAP recipients

A store in downtown El Paso is shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo credit: Emily Kinskey for The Texas Tribune.)

Texas has requested to be part of a pilot program that allows SNAP recipients to order groceries online, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Currently Lone Star Cards — Texas’ electronic benefit transfer card which works like a debit card — can only be used to buy groceries in-store as deemed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. While many Texans have turned to online grocery shopping and delivery services to limit exposure to the new coronavirus, these resources aren’t available to families who use SNAP.

In-person shopping has long been a concern for groups including the elderly, people with disabilities and people in food-insecure areas, whose access barriers have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. As of Tuesday, the pilot program, which launched in April, is only available through Amazon, Walmart and a few local grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington, according to the USDA.

