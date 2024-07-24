x

Reportan incendio de última hora en McAllen

5 hours 18 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 1:41 PM July 24, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En noticia de última hora, se ha registrado un incendio en la ciudad de McAllen.

Un equipo de bomberos se encuentra en la escena ubicada cerca de la calle 28 y Beech cerca de la Business 83.

La noticia continúa en desarrollo. 

