Reportan incendio de última hora en McAllen
En noticia de última hora, se ha registrado un incendio en la ciudad de McAllen.
Un equipo de bomberos se encuentra en la escena ubicada cerca de la calle 28 y Beech cerca de la Business 83.
La noticia continúa en desarrollo.
More News
News Video
-
Fire officials investigate house fire in McAllen
-
La Joya ISD hosting job fairs to fill vacant positions
-
One year after Edinburg deadly crash, suspected drunk driver still not charged
-
FBI presence at Delia's Tamales in McAllen and Pharr
-
City of La Grulla elects Macario Villarreal III as new mayor