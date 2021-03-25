x

Rescue effort underway: Multiple units respond to vehicle submerged in water in Brownsville

By: KRGV Digital

In a social media post made Friday night Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said a rescue effort is underway after a vehicle drove into the water at the Carl "Joe" Gayman Bridge on Highway 48 in Brownsville.

Multiple units are on the scene including a dive team and a drone unit, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said.

On Twitter Garza shared a video of the vehicle and said the drive has not be located.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

