Rescue effort underway: Multiple units respond to vehicle submerged in water in Brownsville

In a social media post made Friday night Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said a rescue effort is underway after a vehicle drove into the water at the Carl "Joe" Gayman Bridge on Highway 48 in Brownsville.

Multiple units are on the scene including a dive team and a drone unit, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said.

On Twitter Garza shared a video of the vehicle and said the drive has not be located.

A video taken by a witness shows the SUV drive into the water from the west side at a slow pace. The driver has not been located as of yet. Rescue efforts are still in effect at location.

This is a developing story, check back for updates