Rescue effort underway on South Padre Island for missing swimmer

A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer.

Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US Coast Guard SPI confirms that a search has begun for a PIW (person in water) in the waters off of Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.

The person is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 100 pounds.

The search began after two swimmers were able to recover back to shore on their own.

The joint operation is currently underway with SPI Fire Department and Lifeguards.

