Rescue effort underway on South Padre Island for missing swimmer

3 hours 20 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 July 29, 2020 4:08 PM July 29, 2020 in News - Local

A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer.

Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US Coast Guard SPI confirms that a search has begun for a PIW (person in water) in the waters off of Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.

The person is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 100 pounds.

The search began after two swimmers were able to recover back to shore on their own.

The joint operation is currently underway with SPI Fire Department and Lifeguards. 

