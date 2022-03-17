Resident frustrated by illegal dumping near Brownsville business

A Brownsville man says he's been dealing with illegal dumping near his home for years.

The city, however, says cleaning it up is complicated.

Juan Garcia said trash won’t stop piling up near the Family Dollar on Jamie Zapata Avenue near his home.

"All the maggots and flies and everything, it's what I'm worried about," Garcia said.

Brownsville Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said the city has actually cited Family Dollar twice over trash since the pile is in their property.

"So we're working with them to clean it up, but nevertheless they've been given a notice to clean up, “Rodriguez said. “At the same time, we're investigating the case to find who it was that found those vast amounts of trash to the property owner's location."

Rodriguez also wants people to be aware that they can be cited and fined for dumping illegally.

Those wishing to report illegal dumping can call 956-546-4357.