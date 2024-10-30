x

Residente de Weslaco sentenciado por importar metanfetamina

Residente de Weslaco sentenciado por importar metanfetamina
2 hours 52 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 5:41 PM October 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un residente de Weslaco fue sentenciado a más de 11 años en prisión federal por intentar importar metanfetamina el 22 de abril, por el puerto de entrada de Río Grande City.

El acusado, Arnulfo Hinojosa Jr., de 43 años, se declaró culpable el pasado 1 de agosto, por portar metanfetamina con un valor estimado en el mercado negro de $350.000 dólares.

La pena impuesta fue de 135 meses de cárcel, seguidos de 3 años de libertad supervisada.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days