Residente de Weslaco sentenciado por importar metanfetamina
Un residente de Weslaco fue sentenciado a más de 11 años en prisión federal por intentar importar metanfetamina el 22 de abril, por el puerto de entrada de Río Grande City.
El acusado, Arnulfo Hinojosa Jr., de 43 años, se declaró culpable el pasado 1 de agosto, por portar metanfetamina con un valor estimado en el mercado negro de $350.000 dólares.
La pena impuesta fue de 135 meses de cárcel, seguidos de 3 años de libertad supervisada.
