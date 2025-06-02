Local News Stories
Those who receive a ticket in Brownsville now have a new way to pay them off. Now, when a... More >>
Alamo residents can help the city secure state funding for improvements around town. The city is hoping to secure... More >>
A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted in the evacuation of 11 people, including six children, from a residential fire Monday... More >>
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.... More >>
A vehicle that was found submerged in water near San Benito on Sunday was registered in Florida, according to Cameron... More >>
" Texas Legislature gives new city of Starbase authority to shut down local beach for SpaceX launches " was... More >>
The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art... More >>
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
Sunday was the official start of hurricane season, and it's important to prepare before a storm hits. "It's important... More >>
The man who was shot in the face on Saturday has been identified. Brownsville police say 25-year-old Brandon Jason... More >>
A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman... More >>
Those making plans to head to South Padre Island are being told to watch for tarballs that have been washing... More >>
IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals during the summer to any child... More >>
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Monday, June 2, 2025, with a statement from city attorney Robert L. Drinkard.... More >>
Hurricane Season 2025 is here, and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell... More >>
