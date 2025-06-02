x

Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to...
Those who receive a ticket in Brownsville now have a new way to pay them off. Now, when a... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
Alamo residents can help the city secure state funding for improvements around town. The city is hoping to secure... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11...
A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted in the evacuation of 11 people, including six children, from a residential fire Monday... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Food Bank RGV holding 4th annual Empty...
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Empty Bowls Lower Valley.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Vehicle found submerged in resaca near San...
A vehicle that was found submerged in water near San Benito on Sunday was registered in Florida, according to Cameron... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Texas Legislature gives new city of Starbase...
" Texas Legislature gives new city of Starbase authority to shut down local beach for SpaceX launches " was... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Monday, June 2, 2025: Hazy & breezy...
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 02 2025
Pharr emergency management coordinator gives tips to...
Sunday was the official start of hurricane season, and it's important to prepare before a storm hits. "It's important... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025
Brownsville police identify victim shot in the...
The man who was shot in the face on Saturday has been identified. Brownsville police say 25-year-old Brandon Jason... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025
Beach goers react to tar balls washed...
Those making plans to head to South Padre Island are being told to watch for tarballs that have been washing... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 31 2025
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer...
IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals during the summer to any child... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 31 2025
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Monday, June 2, 2025, with a statement from city attorney Robert L. Drinkard.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 31 2025
WATCH: Facing the Fury 2025 Hurricane Special
Hurricane Season 2025 is here, and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell... More >>
4 days ago Thursday, May 29 2025
