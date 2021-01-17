Residents at Pharr assisted living facility get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents at an assisted living facility in Pharr received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Nearly 40 staff members and 90 residents at the Gardens at Brook Ridge were vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated by a team from CVS.

"Save yourself,” said assisted living resident Elma Cavazos. “Save yourself, get that shot. Of course it's going to help you."

In three weeks, that CVS team will be back to administer the second injection.

CEO of the facility Luis Serrano says about 95 percent of residents were vaccinated.

Correction: The resident's name is Elma Cavazos, not Elma Wilson.