Residents begin receiving disaster relief assistance

Homeowners in Hidalgo County Precinct 1 are now seeing repairs being made to their homes.

Some of these homes were damaged in a storm two years ago.

Homeowners such as Richard Terry applied for help from the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said he hopes others will take advantage of what the CSA is offering.

“The CSA right now through their program is affording to the people that have been displaced or had some sort of damage to their home,” Fuentes said. “These roof repairs are critical for people being protected from the next type of event that comes."

The CSA said they are currently working on repairing more homes.

Those who have yet to sign up for the program can contact

More information on the CSA can be found online.