Residents in La Joya neighborhood recovering after brush fire burns 10 acres

Ash is still falling over a street in La Joya following a Tuesday brush fire.

The fire was too close a call for some homeowners.

“It just happened so quickly, the fire just started getting bigger and bigger,” La Joya resident Sonia Garza said.

Garza and her two daughters had to evacuate their home due to the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple agencies respond to large brush fire in La Joya

“It was really an eye-opener,” Garza said. “You never think it's gonna happen to you, and then it does.”

Garza’s home, along with others in the neighborhood, were untouched. Now, neighbors and helping neighbors.

“Everybody came together moving around and watering, there was even people that came from neighboring cities to help,” Garza said, adding that she's trying to be better prepared for another fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Coordinator James De Grazia said recent temperatures and wind conditions greatly increase the potential for more fires.

“Because of the prolonged heat wave we've had over the last seven weeks, a lot of the fields are more critically dry,” Grazia said. “Have a plan in place for when a wildfire does occur you know where your family is, where to get out, and that you have your belongings in place.”

Grazia said making that plan shouldn’t wait.

“Doing that right now is important in case you're out of town when a wildfire occurs, and you're not there to assist firefighters in protecting your home,” Grazia said.

Hidalgo County may not be under a burn ban, but Grazia said more fires similar to the one in La Joya are likely to keep happening.

It’s another reason why Garza said she’s now doing her best to keep her family safe

“I'm gonna start doing my research on how to prevent fire hazards inside my home and outside,” Garza said. “This could happen to anybody, in anybody's home. We're not exempt.”