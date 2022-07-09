Residents in Peñitas colonia express concerns over water shutoffs

Residents of the Pueblo de Palma colonia in Peñitas are saying their water shuts off every night without warning.

Maria Hernendez, a customer of the Agua Special Utility District, said the company has been shutting off the water supply every day at around 7 p.m. for the last few weeks.

“They don't even send a notice or a letter in the mail that they are going to shut off the water for whatever the reason,” Hernandez said. “They don't tell us anything.”

Water service doesn't return until the next morning.

Hernandez says she's been setting aside a bucket of water just to shower and wash her hands at night.

Neighbors say the issue is affecting everyone in the colonia.

In a statement, Agua SUD said they’re monitoring the issue.

“We have been monitoring the water system and came across mechanical issues at our booster station that feeds the area of concern,” Agua SUD said in the statement. “In order to make the necessary repairs, the water system had to be interrupted briefly. Staff has met with several customers and explained the situation that transpired this week.”

Hernandez and her neighbors say they have yet to hear from Agua SUD.

Agua SUD says the necessary repairs have been made, but did not provide an answer when asked if water shutoffs will continue.