Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail.

People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents.

San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working on implementing more security measures at the trail. They’re planning on adding one officer to patrol the area.

