Residents vehicles trapped after awning collapse in storm

Residents at a Pharr subdivision have not been able to use their vehicles after an awning collapsed, trapping their cars during Saturday morning's storm.

"My car is right there trapped, it's leaning on it," resident Mario Saenz said.

The awning fell over in a way that the cars parked under it can't get out. Some weren't damaged.

Saenz says the heavy metal beams of the awning are resting on top of his SUV and, somehow, the rear window is still intact.

"Like in a bent, squatting down position. It's like a big weight hanging on it. If I try to move it, for sure it's going to smash this window," Saenz said. "I don't see how it's even holding up, you know what I mean?"

Saenz and his neighbors haven't been able to use their cars for errands, and they need to get out once the work week starts.

"[I] called the city, the fire department, even the landlord. They're not trying to do anything," Saenz said.

Unico Properties manages the subdivision and could not be reached for comment. For now, there is no way out and no clear solution.

"We're trapped, we can't get out," Saenz said.

The aftermath of the storm has caused damage across the Valley and is still affecting people heading into the new week.