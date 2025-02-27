Restaurante especializado en ceviches y micheladas
Leslye Villarreal, propietaria de Sr. Cruda Ceviche y Micheladas, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre la historia y origen de este negocio especializado en la preparación y venta de diferentes presentaciones del ceviche.
Ubicaciones:
-702 E Interstate Hwy 2 suite 105, Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 854-4924
-1501 S Cage Blvd A, Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 685-1399
-2802 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX 78542
(956) 287-4451
Para más información sobre el negocio, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
