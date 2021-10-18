x

Resumen de Fútbol Escolar 4 de Febrero

1 year 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 February 04, 2020 10:23 PM February 04, 2020 in Hechos Valle
By: Rubén Juárez

PHARR - Los Tigres de Valley vencieron 3-0 a Brownsville Veterans en un encuentro del Distrito 32-5A. Jorge Amaya y Pablo Torre anotaron los primeros dos tantos de los Tigres.

