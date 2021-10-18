Resumen de Fútbol Escolar 4 de Febrero
PHARR - Los Tigres de Valley vencieron 3-0 a Brownsville Veterans en un encuentro del Distrito 32-5A. Jorge Amaya y Pablo Torre anotaron los primeros dos tantos de los Tigres.
