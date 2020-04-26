x

Retail 'to go' offered as Texas eases virus-related rules

By JAMIE STENGLE

DALLAS (AP) - As Texas eases restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one clothing store owner said Saturday that most of her customers so far are sticking to having orders shipped even though retail “to go” is now allowed. Allison Scott and her parents own a franchise of the clothing store Apricot Lane in Dallas. She said though that she thinks the “to go” offering does provide some happiness to those “who are just itching to go somewhere.” As of Friday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retailers to sell items for curbside pickup.

