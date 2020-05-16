Return to play or not? A thorny question for youth sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

Youth sports organizers are faced with the question of when to return to play as parts of the country begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Volleyball club directors were mixed on whether to go to a national tournament in Florida that was eventually postponed. They'll face a similar decision for a big event in Dallas. A youth baseball official generated debate by holding a tournament in the St. Louis area after the Missouri governor lifted restrictions. Health experts warn of the potential spread of the virus while ethical questions turn to levels of risks for children.

