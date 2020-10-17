Revised code of conduct for Texas social workers prompts concern

Social workers in Texas may now turn away LGBTQ and disabled clients.

The Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners voted Monday to change the code of conduct for Texas social workers.

The revised code of conduct allows Texas social workers to turn away clients based on gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

According to the Texas Tribune, the change was recommended by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

News about the decision prompted a backlash from social workers and professional associations. It may also stop people from seeking help.

Madeleine Croll spent eight years in therapy before she decided to start hormone treatment and become a woman. Finding a doctor was difficult.

"And I was told 'We don't treat people like you here,'" Croll said.

Croll said she's concerned the change approved by the State Board of Social Work would allow that kind of discrimination to continue.

