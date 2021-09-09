Reynosa nonprofit waits with uncertainty as migrants head toward US-Mexico border
On Mexico's southern border with Guatemala in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Haitian migrants have been asking Mexican immigration officials to speed-up their asylum claims in order to have legal status in the country.
Within the last two weeks, images show Mexican immigration officials using excessive force on migrants trying to head north, and several immigration officials have been let go from their jobs.
Meanwhile, a thousand miles north in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state officials wait with uncertainty on the possible arrival of new migrants.
"Unfortunately, the arrival of more migrants will in a way worsen the crisis we are in right now," said Ricardo Calderon, the director of the Reynosa office for the Tamaulipan Institute for Migrants.
