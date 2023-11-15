RGV Diabetes Association hosting 5K run/walk in Edinburg
Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.
RGV Diabetes Association Board Chairman Dr. Luis Reyes talks about ways to reduce the risk of getting diabetes and about an upcoming event the association is hosting.
The Reindeer 5K run/walk is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Edinburg Municipal Park. The deadline to register for shirts is Nov. 30.
