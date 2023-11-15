x

RGV Diabetes Association hosting 5K run/walk in Edinburg

55 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, November 15 2023 Nov 15, 2023 November 15, 2023 3:49 PM November 15, 2023 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.

RGV Diabetes Association Board Chairman Dr. Luis Reyes talks about ways to reduce the risk of getting diabetes and about an upcoming event the association is hosting.

The Reindeer 5K run/walk is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Edinburg Municipal Park. The deadline to register for shirts is Nov. 30.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days