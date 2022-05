RGV FC's Luka Malesevic on his journey from Montenegro to the Valley

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV FC right-back Luka Malesevic signed with the Toros in March of this year, and after scoring his first professional goal last week, he landed himself a spot on the USL team of the week. Being from Montenegro, Luka has noted a difference in game style but he's acclimating off the pitch as well. Watch the video for more: