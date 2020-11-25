RGV healthcare workers worried for another rise in COVID cases after holidays

Healthcare workers across the Rio Grande Valley have experienced the negative effects of COVID-19 and are hoping there isn't another rise in cases due to the holidays.

Nurse Practitioner April Lopez had overcome hospitals being at high capacity during the summer months and even her own battle with COVID-19. Now, her main concern is, if healthcare workers can overcome another possible surge after the holidays.

"My concern is patients are not going to have enough practitioners to be able to get to them. Whenever we started seeing a lot of COVID patients via telemedicine, we would work till late hours into the night. We would work into the weekends. I'm starting to see a lot of pages again on the weekends. We're not enough providers, guys, to give everybody care. The hospitals, ICUs are getting full," Lopez said.

Lopez said she wants others to take CDC guidelines seriously.

"You can catch COVID twice, and for those of us who've had it, I had it in June I almost died," Lopez said. "So I don't want to catch it again. We're not going to get together with family because we love each other — We're going to stay home."

