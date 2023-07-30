RGV Promotions is inviting the public to their free health and wellness expo.
The event, set for Friday, Aug. 4 at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Recreation Center — located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave., will feature free health screenings, activities and information on resources available for the community.
The event will also feature a giveaway for backpacks and school supplies.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
