RGV Promotions is inviting the public to their free health and wellness expo.

The event, set for Friday, Aug. 4 at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Recreation Center — located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave., will feature free health screenings, activities and information on resources available for the community.

The event will also feature a giveaway for backpacks and school supplies.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

