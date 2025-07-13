RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match
Harlingen, TX -- RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match against FC Dallas U-23 on Saturday, July 19th. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Field.
