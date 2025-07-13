x

RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match

RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match
3 hours 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 8:54 PM July 12, 2025 in Sports

Harlingen, TX -- RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match against FC Dallas U-23 on Saturday, July 19th. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Field.  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days