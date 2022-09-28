RGV teens to model at Paris Fashion Week

A group of models from the Valley are on their way to Paris Fashion Week.

"These girls are going to represent the RGV with poise class, and in Paris, France," Claudia, mother of model Mia Chapa, said.

Clauida Chapa said when she first heard about the opportunity for her daughter, Mia Chapa, to try-out, her instinct was to say no, but her daughter's photographer pushed to make it happen.

"I said, 'we're not ready', he calls me and says 'you have to bring, trust me, you have to bring her'", Clauida Chapa said.

Mia Chapa, 16, along with nine other models from the Valley, are headed to Europe.

"I was just in class, and I had to secretly pull my phone out," Mia Chapa said. "My mom had texted me and out of nowhere it says 'Mia you're going to Paris Fashion Week'".

"I was super happy, I didn't know what to do, I didn't know what to think," Valley model Kaityln Salazar said.

"I was in a whole presentation," Valley model Araceli Luna said. "And I was shaking. My head was everywhere in the moment, it was just crazy."

Modeling seemed like a far away dream for these Valley models.

"I never believed in myself until I decided to block out all the haters," Luna said. "I never imagined going to Paris, it's in your mentality."

Being invited to Paris is just the beginning.

"I want to at least try to model for hopefully Versace," Mia Chapa said.

These local Valley teens model for Allu apparel, whose founder is from the Valley as well.

They will be in Paris modeling Saturday.