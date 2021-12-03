x

RGV Vipers still undefeated

3 hours 52 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, December 02 2021 Dec 2, 2021 December 02, 2021 10:13 PM December 02, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the NBA G-League's only team still undefeated this season.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days