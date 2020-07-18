x

RGVFC Match Re-Scheduled For Sunday

By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - RGVFC's return to play home opener against San Antonio schedule for Friday was abruptly postponed on Thursday afternoon when a positive COVID-19 test inside their training bubble was discovered. On Friday the Toros and the USL announced that the match will take place on Sunday July 19th at HEB Park. 

More Details in the video above. 

