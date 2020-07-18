RGVFC Match Re-Scheduled For Sunday
EDINBURG - RGVFC's return to play home opener against San Antonio schedule for Friday was abruptly postponed on Thursday afternoon when a positive COVID-19 test inside their training bubble was discovered. On Friday the Toros and the USL announced that the match will take place on Sunday July 19th at HEB Park.
More Details in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Free coronavirus testing offered at select Valley CVS pharmacies
-
TEA announces additional reopening guidance, including local option for an online-only start...
-
State surveys Valley for alternate COVID-19 care sites
-
Health experts: COVID-19 outbreak in the Valley mirrors crisis in New York
-
Doctors provide advice to pregnant women on how to stay safe, healthy...