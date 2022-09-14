Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new outdoor fitness court in Mission

Officials in Mission will host a ribbon cutting for a new, outdoor fitness court on Wednesday.

The new fitness court has several stations for people to use and the best part is it's free. At the age of 14, people can use the fitness court to help them stay in shape.

The seven stations focus on different parts of the body, using your own body weight to get a complete workout.

After the ribbon cutting, firefighters and police officers will be trying it out for themselves.

According to the city's park and recreation director, this was needed.

"The support from this project from across city leadership will ultimately bring more people outside for a healthier lifestyle and foster the major wave of trail usage, on a multigenerational level."

For those who will be using the free outdoor gym regularly, there's a fitness court app you can download to help you take your workout to the next level.