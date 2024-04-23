Rice goes for first win vs Wayland Baptist
Wayland Baptist vs. Rice (0-1)
Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA member Wayland Baptist. Rice lost 91-43 at Arkansas in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Owls scored 74.2 points per matchup across those 11 contests.
