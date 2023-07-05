x

Rincón del Arte: Creative Arts Studio realiza cortometraje en el Valle

6 hours 22 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 1:17 PM July 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Augusto Contreras visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre un cortometraje realizado en el Valle que está batiendo récord a nivel internacional en grandes ciudades como Tokio, Toronto y Los Angeles.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days