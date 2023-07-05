Rincón del Arte: Creative Arts Studio realiza cortometraje en el Valle
Augusto Contreras visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre un cortometraje realizado en el Valle que está batiendo récord a nivel internacional en grandes ciudades como Tokio, Toronto y Los Angeles.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
-
Study shows diabetes rate in the Valley expected to increase overtime
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
New museum exhibit explores historical hurricanes in the Valley
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros