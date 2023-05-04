x

Rincón del Arte: STRGHTFWRD se destaca como talento musical local

4 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, May 04 2023 May 4, 2023 May 04, 2023 5:21 PM May 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Rincón del Arte, le damos la bienvenida al grupo STRGHTFWRD, quienes se han destacado localmente como artistas, hablan sobre su trayectoria como músicos.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days