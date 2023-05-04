Rincón del Arte: STRGHTFWRD se destaca como talento musical local
En Rincón del Arte, le damos la bienvenida al grupo STRGHTFWRD, quienes se han destacado localmente como artistas, hablan sobre su trayectoria como músicos.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County early voting turnout a fraction of 2019's election cycle
-
Mission police to host memorial garden ceremony for victims of crime
-
Groundbreaking for new firefighter training facility in McAllen
-
Brownsville police investigate deadly crash
-
Customers of failed energy project in Brownsville to receive refunds