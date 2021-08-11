Rio Grande City CISD recommends students and staff mask up

With an increase in the amount of COVID-19 cases in the community, Rio Grande City Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. said the district is recommending all students, staff and visitors mask up in all district facilities.

Pena Jr. announced the recommendation in a Wednesday press conference. The decision was made based on the CDC recommendation for “universal” indoor mask usage and meetings with the county health authority and district officials and teachers.

“We are asking all individuals entering our schools to wear the masks,” Pena Jr. said. “It is important and very critical that we understand the state that we're in at the present time.

Temperature checks will also be done on students and staff members as they load buses and enter RGCISD schools, Pena Jr. said. Buses will be sanitized every time students unload and load buses and special UV lights have been purchased to kill and bacteria and viruses at every campus, Pena said.

“We want to maintain the students’ and staff safety,” Pena Jr. said.