Rio Grande City committee to discuss EMS improvements, solutions

Rio Grande City is working on creating a committee of city and county leaders to look into improving EMS services.

Starr County Regional Memorial Hospital proposed creating an emergency services district, but most city officials were against creating another taxing entity.

Officials say the committee will be used to brainstorm other solutions before a final decision is made.

"No need to be alarmed. The good thing is we have a group of community leaders that are coming together for a common goal and direction, which is upgrading our EMS and 911 services in Starr County as a whole," Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said.

Until a solution is found, Starr County will continue to operate with five EMS units to serve over 70,000 people.