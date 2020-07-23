Rio Grande City extends emergency orders

Rio Grande City is extending its emergency orders.

Among the measures city leaders recommend all businesses follow their reopening guidelines set forth by the governor.

There's also a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, as well as face mask and social distancing requirements, plus public gathering restrictions.

The orders are similar to what other counties have issued.

The Rio Grande City declaration runs through August 31.