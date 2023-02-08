Rio Grande City High School on lockdown due to school threat

This is a developing story

The Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District has confirmed that two individuals were arrested in connection to the school threat at Rio Grande High School.

A parent called the Starr County Sheriff's Department at 8:27 a.m. to report that a student had a handgun on campus. The high school quickly went into lockdown and several law enforcement agencies arrived at the school and detained two suspects at 9:17 a.m. A handgun was also recovered at the campus.

"All different agencies working together, very diligently to make sure that our students and our staff were safe," RGCGISD Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. said. "We will provide more information as this unfolds. We want to thank the city of the Rio Grande, our state police, our border patrol, Department of Public Safety, everyone came out this morning. Thank God there were no injuries that were reported."

Pena said there were no further details about the two individuals.

"Rest assured, parents, all of our students are safe, our staff are safe, everything has been secured," Pena said.

Rio Grande High School is still under lockdown as a precautionary measure, and officials are still sweeping the high school and vehicles around the campus as well.

Pena said once the lockdown is lifted, students can be released to their parents.

"As of today, we reacted to a tip that was made to the Starr County Sheriff's office. That tip was reacted immediately. It was fast, instantaneously, there were people identified, they were apprehended, they were detained," RGCGISD School Board President Eddie Ramirez said.

Ramirez addressed videos circulating that showed students in the high school hiding under desks during the lockdown.

"It's preventative in nature. That just goes to show the training, initiatives, all the stuff that's been put into place in case something like this were to happen, has been working, it's been effective and it's been implemented well," Ramirez said.

Ramirez urges everyone to be aware of any potential threats that they may hear or see and to report them immediately.

"This tip today became truly, truly helpful. Thanks again to law enforcement for their powerful response, for taking every measure they had, they did today. Because of them, this thing was taken care of immediately and didn't escalate to anything worse," Ramirez said.

---------------------

Rio Grande City High School is on lockdown due to a school threat, according to a district official.

The Starr County Sheriff's Department received a phone call about the possible threat at the high school.

Several law enforcement agencies such as U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the sheriff's department responded to the campus Wednesday morning.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody, the district official said, adding that the incident is being investigated.

There was no information if the threat came from a student.

A school official provided updates of the situation on the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Facebook page.

"Here at RGCGISD we overreact instead of under react. We want to make sure that we take our student safety and staff safety as our utmost priority. That's why we went into lockdown, and we're going to continue to lockdown until we make sure everything is under control," the school official said.

The district said further updates will be given as they occur on their Facebook page.

The school official said there were ambulances near the high school, but that was due to an unrelated car accident.

Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.