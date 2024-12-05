x

Rio Grande City invita a la comunidad al próximo evento navideño

Rio Grande City invita a la comunidad al próximo evento navideño
3 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 3:10 PM December 05, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Valeria De Anda, especialista en Relaciones Públicas, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de navideño en Rio Grande City. 

Descripción:

La Cámara de Comercio de Rio Grande City se está preparando para el desfile anual iluminado de Navidad.

La inscripción se realizará en la oficina de Rio Grande City EDC. Por favor llamar al 956-487-3476

Ubicación del evento: 5332 E US Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX, United States, Texas

Número de contacto: (956) 487-0672

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days