Rio Grande City invita a la comunidad al próximo evento navideño
Valeria De Anda, especialista en Relaciones Públicas, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de navideño en Rio Grande City.
Descripción:
La Cámara de Comercio de Rio Grande City se está preparando para el desfile anual iluminado de Navidad.
La inscripción se realizará en la oficina de Rio Grande City EDC. Por favor llamar al 956-487-3476
Ubicación del evento: 5332 E US Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX, United States, Texas
Número de contacto: (956) 487-0672
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
