Rio Grande City man arrested on theft and forgery charges – again

Investigators with the Starr County Special Crimes Unit arrested a man accused of selling empty lots throughout Starr County that he acquired “through deceptive means.”

Guadalupe Gonzalez III, 36, was charged with three counts of theft and two counts of forgery after the Starr County Special Crimes unit said he “acquired empty lots in different areas of Starr County through deceptive means and then sold them as his own.”

“Gonzalez was arrested on similar charges earlier this year in a separate case,” the unit said in a social media post.

A local land surveyor was also implicated in the previous arrest, the unit added.