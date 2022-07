Rio Grande City police looking for vandalism suspects

Rio Grande City police are looking for the people responsible for spray-painting Basilio Villareal Park.

Police said the restroom stalls and an area outside the park was spray-painted over the weekend.

The with any information on the incident are urged to call RGC Crime Stoppers tip line at 956-488-8477 or the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.