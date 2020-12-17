Rio Grande Regional Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen received its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Hospital officials said they will begin administering the vaccines to their frontline workers on Friday, according to a news release.
Clinical and emergency operations teams created a distribution plan to properly store and administer the first doses of the vaccine.
More News
News Video
-
More than a dozen healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 at Mission Regional...
-
McAllen family who lost everything in fire now is battling a cancer...
-
CON MI GENTE: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
-
School boards ask Gov. Greg Abbott to prioritize teachers, school employees for...
-
Side effects, misinformation leave some Americans hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19