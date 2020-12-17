x

Rio Grande Regional Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment

4 hours 53 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, December 17 2020 Dec 17, 2020 December 17, 2020 3:37 PM December 17, 2020 in News - Local

Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen received its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. 

Hospital officials said they will begin administering the vaccines to their frontline workers on Friday, according to a news release.

Clinical and emergency operations teams created a distribution plan to properly store and administer the first doses of the vaccine.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days