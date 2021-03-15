Rio Grande Valley airports to receive $4.7M in coronavirus relief funds

KRGV FILE PHOTO

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday, that two Rio Grande Valley airports were awarded two federal grants, each totaling $4,735,232 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the on going COVID-19 pandemic.

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport and McAllen Miller International Airport received the funding as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel," Cornyn said in a press release. "I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in the Rio Grande Valley."