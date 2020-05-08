Rio Grande Valley barber shops, hair salons reopen

Barber shops and hair salons across the Rio Grande Valley reopened on Friday.

Cities, counties and the state of Texas closed barber shops, hair salons, and nail studios last month to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to reopen Friday with new restrictions:

"Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons/shops, and other establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade; provided, however, that all such salons, shops, and establishments must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations," according to a proclamation Abbott approved on May 6.

