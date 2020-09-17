Rio Grande Valley cities team up to create a $10,000 raffle for Census participants

An organization teamed up with cities across the Rio Grande Valley to increase census participation.

The campaign called “Somos Humanos, Todos Contamos," has partnered with McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr to hold a $10,000 raffle and telethon.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said the Rio Grande Valley needs to be represented in the 2020 Census.

"We've got to show the entire state of Texas and our country how important the gateway of the United States is and that’s us,” Rodriguez said. "That’s the Rio Grande valley, Let’s do it — We can do it together."

The winners of the raffle will be announced during a live telethon on Sept. 24. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

For more information on how to enter click here.

Watch the video for the full story.