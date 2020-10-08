Rio Grande Valley congressman working on bill to reduce student loan debt
One Rio Grande Valley congressman is working on a bill to reduce student debt.
Student loans have been temporarily relieved throughout the pandemic, but by the end of 2020 students will have to restart payments.
Edith Martinez, a Rio Grande City resident said she needed that help and hopes for an extension.
"I have been trying to pay my student loan for over 10 years now — for my graduate school and I've only been able to reduce it by $4,000 due to high interest rates," Martinez said. "Due to COVID-19 and my hours being decreased, it has really put a lot of stress on my family."
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said it may be too soon for people to repay these loans.
"What I think we should do is right off the bat if it's $25,000 or less take it off the books and relieve this young working population from this debt and if your rate is higher than that I think we need to look at it again," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez has introduced a bill that, if passed, would forgive student loans up to $25,000.
Watch the video for the full story.
