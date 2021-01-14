Rio Grande Valley congressmen react to President Trump’s second impeachment

All three Rio Grande Valley congressmen voted to impeach the president on Wednesday.

The historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time came exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very same chamber—something that still resonates with members.

"I think it's probably the saddest day, or the second saddest day after last Wednesday, that I've had in the U.S. Congress," said U.S. Rep. Vicente González (D-McAllen).

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) said he believes Trump incited violence at the Capitol—and that it started well before last Wednesday.

"During the weeks prior to the riot, he was inviting people to Washington D.C. to do exactly what we saw happen last week," Vela said.

Going forward, local congressional leaders say they’re prepared to work across the aisle.

"I respect all of those people that voted for Trump,” said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo). “I respect you."

Vela added that both parties are already working on more COVID-relief packages and vaccine funds.

At this point, the earliest senators are expected to take up impeachment is Tuesday, Jan. 19—the day before President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.