Rio Grande Valley DPS troopers deployed to Texas Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers from the Rio Grande Valley are being deployed to the Texas Capitol in Austin as part of increased security ahead of next week's inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
On top of the extra hands on deck, the Texas Capitol and Capitol grounds will be closed for five days.
The closure begins Saturday.
The FBI's warnings about potential threats to all 50 states prompted the move.
