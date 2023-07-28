Rio Grande Valley Humane Society asking the public to participate in National Feed a Shelter Pet Week
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in getting 5,000 pounds of food for the pets they’re housing.
This week is National Feed a Shelter Pet Week and the RGVHS said they have many pets in need, and it takes a lot to feed them.
“We're trying to get as many pounds of food into our shelter as possible,” shelter official Maria Villagomez said. “We have a big goal of 5,000 pounds.”
Those wanting to donate pet food can do so at any of the shelter locations in Harlingen and Mission. More information can be found at the shelter's website.
