Rio Grande Valley organizations beautify historic Edinburg cemetery on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Several organizations gathered Monday at a cemetery in Edinburg to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy through community service.

Before and during the Civil Rights Movement, Restlawn Cemetery was the only place where African Americans could be buried.

Volunteers spent the afternoon beautifying the area, paying homage to those who lived through the Jim Crow era.

“The foundations they gave us were firm and we can build a better future together as a result,” said Raymond Howard, a community service leader. “It’s another reason why this historic site is so important not only to this city, to this county but to the state of Texas.”

The state of Texas designated Restlawn Cemetery with a historical marker in June 2008.

The cemetery was named by the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.