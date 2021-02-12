Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 23,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Cameron County Health Department Staff prepare vaccines to be administered at the Los Fresnos Fire & EMS Department mass vaccination clinic. Photo credit: Rudy Mireles

The state of Texas will receive over 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, with nine Rio Grande Valley locations receiving 23,575 of those dosages.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention will ship the 407,650 total dosages to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas.

The Valley providers who will receive the shipments of first doses of the COVID vaccine are:

CAMERON COUNTY

UT Health RGV Multispecialty (at Harlingen), located on 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. #1.326.

975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services, 1390 W. Expressway 83 San Benito, TX

6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine

Texas Department of State Health Services, Health Service Region 11Headquarters, 601 W Sesame Dr Harlingen, TX.

1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine

HIDALGO COUNTY

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle, 201 S Los Ebanos Rd. Alton, TX

100 doses of the Moderna vaccine

DHR Health, 5501 South McColl Road. Edinburg, TX.

6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Office, 1304 S 25th Ave. Edinburg, TX

6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine

UT Health RGV Employee Health - Edinburg Campus, 1214 W Schunior St, Edinburg, TX

975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

STARR COUNTY

Starr County Memorial Hospital, 128 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City, Texas

1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine

WILLACY COUNTY

Americo M Baca PLLC, 336 S. 8th St. Raymondville, TX

100 doses of the Moderna vaccine

The dosages will be received for the week of Feb. 15. Vaccines remain limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated, DSHS said in a news release. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.

People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at the DSHS website.