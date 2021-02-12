Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 23,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week
The state of Texas will receive over 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, with nine Rio Grande Valley locations receiving 23,575 of those dosages.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention will ship the 407,650 total dosages to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas.
The Valley providers who will receive the shipments of first doses of the COVID vaccine are:
CAMERON COUNTY
- UT Health RGV Multispecialty (at Harlingen), located on 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. #1.326.
975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine
- Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services, 1390 W. Expressway 83 San Benito, TX
6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine
- Texas Department of State Health Services, Health Service Region 11Headquarters, 601 W Sesame Dr Harlingen, TX.
1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine
HIDALGO COUNTY
- Nuestra Clinica Del Valle, 201 S Los Ebanos Rd. Alton, TX
100 doses of the Moderna vaccine
- DHR Health, 5501 South McColl Road. Edinburg, TX.
6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine
- Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Office, 1304 S 25th Ave. Edinburg, TX
6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine
- UT Health RGV Employee Health - Edinburg Campus, 1214 W Schunior St, Edinburg, TX
975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine
STARR COUNTY
- Starr County Memorial Hospital, 128 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City, Texas
1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine
WILLACY COUNTY
- Americo M Baca PLLC, 336 S. 8th St. Raymondville, TX
100 doses of the Moderna vaccine
The dosages will be received for the week of Feb. 15. Vaccines remain limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated, DSHS said in a news release. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at the DSHS website.